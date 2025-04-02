Madhya Pradesh's Hawk Force Takes Down High-Profile Naxals

In a critical operation, two women Naxals, each carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh, were neutralized by the Hawk Force in Mandla district, Madhya Pradesh, an official reported. The confrontation occurred Wednesday morning in a forest under Bichhiya police station's jurisdiction, leading to the retrieval of weapons and materials from the scene.

Director General of Police, Madhya Pradesh, confirmed on social media that the Hawk Force seized an SLR rifle and a wireless set, among other items. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the police for their ongoing efforts to root out Naxal influence, reinforcing the state's commitment under national leadership.

CM Yadav emphasized that in the past year, over ten Naxals have been eliminated without any loss to police forces. Highlighting recent achievements, he affirmed that sustained operations are aimed at eradicating Naxals by 2026, aligning with national objectives to rid the nation of terrorism and Naxalism.

