Madonna Speaks Out Against Trump's Administration and Calls for Unity

Madonna criticizes Trump's administration for dismantling freedoms, urging perseverance. In his second term, Trump targets LGBTQ+ rights, sparking backlash. Pop icons like Lady Gaga pledge unity and support for marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 23:30 IST
Madonna (Photo/Instagram/@madonna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Madonna, the renowned singer-songwriter, has publicly criticized the administration of Donald Trump, accusing it of dismantling cherished freedoms. Her comments, reported by Variety, came in a post on X, accompanied by a selfie. She lamented, "It's so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years," and rallied followers, "Don't give up the Fight!"

In the initial days of Trump's second presidential term, executive orders were issued to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion roles from federal agencies while dismantling protections against discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. These orders also mandated the recognition of only two genders on official documents such as passports. Notably, Madonna, an ardent supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, had previously spoken against Trump after his 2016 election victory, delivering a fiery speech during the Women's March on Washington.

Echoing Madonna's sentiments, fellow pop icon Lady Gaga also condemned the administration's moves, telling Variety, "I am one of many people that supports [the LGBTQIA+ and other marginalized] communities. And we're not going down without a fight. We will stick together... And I just want everyone to know how deeply they're loved and not invisible." The stance taken by these influential artists highlights the rising outcry over measures affecting marginalized groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

