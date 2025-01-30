Left Menu

Maha Kumbh Chaos: Aftermath of a Stampede

In the wake of a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which resulted in 30 deaths, the Uttar Pradesh government has intensified crowd management measures. Devotees continue to attend the massive religious gathering. Authorities have implemented no-vehicle zones and enhanced security protocols to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 09:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The aftermath of a deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh has prompted swift action from the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance crowd management and ensure the safety of devotees still attending the religious event in large numbers.

Despite the pre-dawn chill and dense fog, over 55 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam by 8 am. Vehicle access has been restricted in the area to manage the crowd effectively.

Top officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and DGP Prashant Kumar, are scheduled to conduct a detailed review of the arrangements. The government is deploying additional officers to ensure safety ahead of the upcoming Basant Panchami celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

