Moscow Eyes Group-Free Visa for Indian Tourists

Moscow City Tourism Committee is in active consultations with the Indian government about a 'group-free visa regime' to enable a set number of tourists traveling together to enter Russia without a visa.

Speaking at an event, Chairman Evgeny Kozlov indicated ongoing negotiations with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to finalize the number for group visa-free travel. The setup reflects similar arrangements with China, where groups of 10-20 people enjoy visa-free access.

Emphasizing India's significance, Kozlov underscored priorities in tourism like business, weddings, family events, and film, as well as initiatives with production houses to draw Indian tourists through movies.

(With inputs from agencies.)