Moscow Eyes Group-Free Visa for Indian Tourists

The Moscow City Tourism Committee is engaging with India to establish a 'group-free visa regime' for tourists. This initiative allows groups to visit Russia without needing individual visas. Chairman Evgeny Kozlov highlights India's importance as a tourist market and future plans to augment visitors through cinema incentives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-01-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Moscow City Tourism Committee is in active consultations with the Indian government about a 'group-free visa regime' to enable a set number of tourists traveling together to enter Russia without a visa.

Speaking at an event, Chairman Evgeny Kozlov indicated ongoing negotiations with the Indian Ministry of External Affairs to finalize the number for group visa-free travel. The setup reflects similar arrangements with China, where groups of 10-20 people enjoy visa-free access.

Emphasizing India's significance, Kozlov underscored priorities in tourism like business, weddings, family events, and film, as well as initiatives with production houses to draw Indian tourists through movies.

