Celebrating 'Republic@75': New Delhi's Global Literary Fest

The upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair 2025, themed 'Republic@75', promises a global literary celebration with participation from 50 countries. Starting February 1, the event underscores a passion for books, according to an announcement by the National Book Trust on Thursday.

Set for inauguration by President Droupadi Murmu at Bharat Mandapam, the fair will bring together over 2,000 publishers, more than 1,000 multilingual speakers, and delegates from countries such as France, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, with Russia being the focus nation.

Among the highlights, Russian author Alexéi Varlámov will represent over 1,500 Russian publications. The event also features discussions and cultural showcases involving notable personalities like Pankaj Tripathi and Shashi Tharoor in diverse fields.

