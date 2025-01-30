Left Menu

Temple Traditions in Transition: Shirt Ban Debate Heats Up in Kerala

Kerala's Devaswom Minister clarified that decisions about temple customs, like the shirt ban for male devotees, are determined by temple committees. Recent debates have emerged following Swami Satchidananda's call to abolish the practice. Infrastructure projects and economic discussions, such as the Sabarimala ropeway and an ethanol plant, are also underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:02 IST
Temple Traditions in Transition: Shirt Ban Debate Heats Up in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan clarified that the Devaswom Board has not made any decision concerning the longstanding temple custom prohibiting male devotees from wearing shirts inside temples. He emphasized that such customs are determined by the temple's tantris and respective committees.

The remarks come in the wake of Sivagiri Mutt president Swami Satchidananda's assertion that temples should move away from such practices, a stance supported by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who suggested these customs be reconsidered in line with modern times. The debate has sparked differing opinions, with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair urging the government to refrain from meddling in temple practices.

Aside from cultural discussions, Minister Vasavan touched on infrastructure initiatives, asserting that the Sabarimala ropeway project is progressing swiftly, alongside the establishment of a brewery plant aimed at reducing ethanol transportation costs which is projected to create significant local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025