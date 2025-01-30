Temple Traditions in Transition: Shirt Ban Debate Heats Up in Kerala
Kerala's Devaswom Minister clarified that decisions about temple customs, like the shirt ban for male devotees, are determined by temple committees. Recent debates have emerged following Swami Satchidananda's call to abolish the practice. Infrastructure projects and economic discussions, such as the Sabarimala ropeway and an ethanol plant, are also underway.
In a recent statement, Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan clarified that the Devaswom Board has not made any decision concerning the longstanding temple custom prohibiting male devotees from wearing shirts inside temples. He emphasized that such customs are determined by the temple's tantris and respective committees.
The remarks come in the wake of Sivagiri Mutt president Swami Satchidananda's assertion that temples should move away from such practices, a stance supported by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who suggested these customs be reconsidered in line with modern times. The debate has sparked differing opinions, with NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair urging the government to refrain from meddling in temple practices.
Aside from cultural discussions, Minister Vasavan touched on infrastructure initiatives, asserting that the Sabarimala ropeway project is progressing swiftly, alongside the establishment of a brewery plant aimed at reducing ethanol transportation costs which is projected to create significant local employment.
