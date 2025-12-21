Conspiracy Unveiled: The Sabarimala Temple Gold Theft

In a dramatic development in the Sabarimala temple gold theft case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has apprehended two pivotal figures accused of orchestrating the conspiracy. Pankaj Bhandari of Smart Creations and Ballari-based jeweller Govardhan Roddam were taken into custody for their alleged roles in pilfering gold from the temple's precious artefacts.

The SIT's report, presented to the Vigilance Court, revealed the sophisticated nature of the scheme. Gold was illicitly separated from copper plates of the temple's idols during electroplating work in 2019. The report underscores the profound breach of trust, as the accused were tasked with safeguarding the temple's treasures.

Bhandari's prior affiliations with the temple, including sponsorship endeavors and connections with the Travancore Devaswom Board, add layers of complexity to the case. Despite this knowledge, Bhandari and Roddam proceeded with their illicit plans, diverting gold offerings meant for the sacred site.

(With inputs from agencies.)