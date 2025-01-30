Entertainment Buzz: From Brazil's Past to Netflix's Toy Deal

In a reflective nod to Brazil's historical struggles, the film 'I'm Still Here', a candidate for the Academy Awards, is drawing crowds to a memorable Rio de Janeiro location. The film portrays the journey of a woman uncovering the truth about her husband's disappearance during the nation's tumultuous 1970s military regime.

Netflix is making significant strides in the toy industry by signing its inaugural licensing agreement with Jazwares, the creators of Squishmallows. This collaboration focuses on a 'Stranger Things' toy line, aligning with the series' upcoming final season. The deal enhances Netflix's foothold in merchandise, building on last year's successful themed launches.

Comcast has reported surpassing revenue expectations, thanks to the success of holiday releases like 'Wicked', which mitigated losses in broadband subscribers. The company also announced an ambitious $15 billion share buyback initiative. Elsewhere in London, Renee Zellweger paid homage to Bridget Jones's enduring appeal at the premiere of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'.

