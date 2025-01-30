Left Menu

Entertainment Buzz: From Brazil's Past to Netflix's Toy Deal

The latest entertainment briefs spotlight a Brazilian film on authoritarian history, Netflix's toy expansion with 'Stranger Things', Comcast's financial boost from 'Wicked', and the London premiere of the new 'Bridget Jones' film, celebrating Renee Zellweger's iconic role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:26 IST
Entertainment Buzz: From Brazil's Past to Netflix's Toy Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a reflective nod to Brazil's historical struggles, the film 'I'm Still Here', a candidate for the Academy Awards, is drawing crowds to a memorable Rio de Janeiro location. The film portrays the journey of a woman uncovering the truth about her husband's disappearance during the nation's tumultuous 1970s military regime.

Netflix is making significant strides in the toy industry by signing its inaugural licensing agreement with Jazwares, the creators of Squishmallows. This collaboration focuses on a 'Stranger Things' toy line, aligning with the series' upcoming final season. The deal enhances Netflix's foothold in merchandise, building on last year's successful themed launches.

Comcast has reported surpassing revenue expectations, thanks to the success of holiday releases like 'Wicked', which mitigated losses in broadband subscribers. The company also announced an ambitious $15 billion share buyback initiative. Elsewhere in London, Renee Zellweger paid homage to Bridget Jones's enduring appeal at the premiere of 'Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025