The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will feature performances by Brad Paisley, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, and more. Scheduled for February 2, 2025, in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate music's biggest names and include tributes to Quincy Jones and the city of Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:52 IST
Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Brad Paisley, Chris Martin (Image source: Instagram, Coldplay team). Image Credit: ANI
The performer lineup for the 67th Annual Grammy Awards has been unveiled, showcasing a diverse array of talent, including Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay's Chris Martin, and Stevie Wonder, according to Deadline. Notably, there will be special performances in the In Memoriam segment, as well as tributes to Quincy Jones and the vibrant spirit of Los Angeles.

Earlier announcements revealed more artists like Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Shakira, and Teddy Swims set to perform. The Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah and broadcasted live from L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena on February 2, 2025, on CBS and Paramount+.

The Recording Academy CEO, Harvey Mason Jr., emphasized that the awards won't just honor musical achievements but also highlight music's role in helping communities. This comes as many artists rally together following recent wildfires. With Beyoncé leading nominations, alongside notable competitors such as Charli XCX and Billie Eilish, the show promises to be a dynamic display of top-tier talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

