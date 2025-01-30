Left Menu

Prayagraj Lifts Vehicle Restrictions Amid Kumbh Celebrations

Prayagraj District Magistrate announced the removal of vehicle entry restrictions previously implemented for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The restrictions were lifted as of January 30, with clarification that they were only for Mouni Amavasya snan. Entrance controls will, however, be re-implemented for Basant Panchami snan on February 2 and 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent announcement, the Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has lifted the vehicle entry restrictions previously enforced for the Maha Kumbh Mela celebrations.

The restrictions, initially placed for the Mouni Amavasya snan, are set to be lifted from January 30 to February 4, according to Mandar.

While the vehicle diversions have been removed, the District Magistrate also confirmed that entry restrictions will reoccur on February 2 and 3 for Basant Panchami snan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

