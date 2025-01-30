Prayagraj Lifts Vehicle Restrictions Amid Kumbh Celebrations

In a recent announcement, the Prayagraj District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar has lifted the vehicle entry restrictions previously enforced for the Maha Kumbh Mela celebrations.

The restrictions, initially placed for the Mouni Amavasya snan, are set to be lifted from January 30 to February 4, according to Mandar.

While the vehicle diversions have been removed, the District Magistrate also confirmed that entry restrictions will reoccur on February 2 and 3 for Basant Panchami snan.

(With inputs from agencies.)