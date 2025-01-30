Left Menu

Jos Buttler's Pre-Match Retreat at Ed Sheeran Concert

England cricketers, led by Jos Buttler, visited an Ed Sheeran concert before the fourth T20I against India, providing a refreshing diversion. Buttler emphasized the joy of touring India and the unmatched passion shown by Indian fans for cricket. With England leading the series 2-1, the next match is crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:47 IST
Jos Buttler's Pre-Match Retreat at Ed Sheeran Concert
England skipper Jos Buttler (Image source: Jos' Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the eve of the fourth T20I against India, England's cricketers, headed by captain Jos Buttler, took a break from the intense action on the field by attending an Ed Sheeran concert. The outing proved to be a welcome diversion, bringing moments of relaxation amidst the gripping tour schedule.

Following the concert, Buttler shared his enthusiasm with BookMyShow Live, expressing his fondness for touring India. 'I've been visiting India for many years. It's the ultimate destination for cricket tours, where the passion and love for the game are incomparable. It's a true pleasure to return here time and again, be it for the IPL or other events,' he noted.

In the cricketing arena, England managed to keep their series hopes alive with a 26-run victory against India in the third T20I, narrowing India's series lead to 2-1. This sets the stage for a pivotal fourth match in Pune, where India aims to secure a definitive series win by extending their advantage to 3-1 ahead of the final showdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

