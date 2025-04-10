Antonio Tajani's Diplomatic Mission to Strengthen Indo-Italian Relations

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Tajani is poised to embark on a significant diplomatic visit to India from April 11 to April 12. The visit aims to bolster the bilateral ties between Italy and India, marking an important step in strengthening international cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Tajani's itinerary includes meetings with influential Indian leaders, such as President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. These interactions are expected to pave the way for discussing crucial developments in Indo-Italian relations.

Tajani's schedule kicks off with his arrival in Delhi on April 11, where he is set to meet Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House. He will also engage with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at the Vanijya Bhawan. On April 12, Tajani is lined up to meet President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, further solidifying the diplomatic rapport between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)