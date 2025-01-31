Left Menu

PCB Denies Removal of Imran Khan's Name from Gaddafi Stadium Enclosure

The Pakistan Cricket Board refuted claims that Imran Khan's name was removed from an enclosure in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium due to his corruption charges. The former cricketer-turned-politician, serving a jail sentence, claims political vendetta. His enclosure remains at the stadium, renovated for the Champions Trophy.

Karachi | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Speculations have been rife about the removal of Imran Khan's name from an enclosure at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium amidst his recent incarceration on corruption charges. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dismissed such claims.

An official from the PCB clarified that no changes have been made to the names of enclosures at the stadium, denying any politically influenced alterations.

The Gaddafi Stadium, revamped for the upcoming Champions Trophy, continues to feature the Imran Khan enclosure, named after the 1992 World Cup-winning captain, who remains a prominent political figure in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

