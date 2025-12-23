DIG Prisons Suspended Amidst Corruption Scandal

The Kerala government has taken decisive action, suspending DIG Prisons, M K Vinod Kumar, following serious allegations of corruption. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) registered a case against Kumar, revealing his alleged involvement in accepting bribes from prisoners to ensure parole and other facilities.

The government order, informed by preliminary VACB findings, highlighted Kumar's misuse of his official role to allegedly pocket bribes, prompting his suspension to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Kumar's role in the Prison and Correctional Services Department was considered critical, and his suspension was deemed necessary by the Vigilance Director to avoid interference in the probe.

The FIR, detailed by the VACB Special Investigation Unit-I, accuses Kumar of pocketing Rs 1.80 lakh through transactions, including those via Google Pay, between March 2024 and November 2025. These actions reportedly facilitated parole for prisoners in central prisons and high-security facilities across the state. Further scrutiny is underway regarding unexplained assets linked to Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)