Left Menu

DIG Prisons Suspended Amidst Corruption Scandal

The Kerala government suspended DIG Prisons M K Vinod Kumar after a VACB investigation uncovered allegations of him accepting bribes for granting parole. The probe revealed transactions between Kumar and prisoners via Google Pay, implicating him in corruption and misuse of his official position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 23-12-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 17:47 IST
DIG Prisons Suspended Amidst Corruption Scandal
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has taken decisive action, suspending DIG Prisons, M K Vinod Kumar, following serious allegations of corruption. The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) registered a case against Kumar, revealing his alleged involvement in accepting bribes from prisoners to ensure parole and other facilities.

The government order, informed by preliminary VACB findings, highlighted Kumar's misuse of his official role to allegedly pocket bribes, prompting his suspension to preserve the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Kumar's role in the Prison and Correctional Services Department was considered critical, and his suspension was deemed necessary by the Vigilance Director to avoid interference in the probe.

The FIR, detailed by the VACB Special Investigation Unit-I, accuses Kumar of pocketing Rs 1.80 lakh through transactions, including those via Google Pay, between March 2024 and November 2025. These actions reportedly facilitated parole for prisoners in central prisons and high-security facilities across the state. Further scrutiny is underway regarding unexplained assets linked to Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025