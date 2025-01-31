Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines PIL on Temple VIP Darshans

The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL challenging VIP darshan fees in temples, stating the issue is for temple management to decide. The plea argued the fees violated constitutional equality by favoring wealthier devotees over others. The decision does not prevent authorities from taking action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 12:38 IST
Supreme Court Declines PIL on Temple VIP Darshans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday chose not to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) that questioned the contentious practice of charging additional fees for 'VIP darshan' at temples, which allegedly offers preferential treatment to affluent devotees.

The case, presided by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, concluded with the court asserting that it is up to society and temple authorities to resolve the matter. Advocate Akash Vashishtha, representing the petitioner, argued against the arbitrary nature of these VIP privileges at sacred locations like Jyotirlingas.

The plea, initiated by Vijay Kishor Goswami, sevait at Shri Radha Madan Mohan Temple, claimed the practice breached constitutional rights of equality by discriminating against financially disadvantaged devotees. It called for standard operating procedures to ensure equitable temple access across India and proposed forming a national temple management board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025