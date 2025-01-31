Supreme Court Declines PIL on Temple VIP Darshans

The Supreme Court on Friday chose not to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) that questioned the contentious practice of charging additional fees for 'VIP darshan' at temples, which allegedly offers preferential treatment to affluent devotees.

The case, presided by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, concluded with the court asserting that it is up to society and temple authorities to resolve the matter. Advocate Akash Vashishtha, representing the petitioner, argued against the arbitrary nature of these VIP privileges at sacred locations like Jyotirlingas.

The plea, initiated by Vijay Kishor Goswami, sevait at Shri Radha Madan Mohan Temple, claimed the practice breached constitutional rights of equality by discriminating against financially disadvantaged devotees. It called for standard operating procedures to ensure equitable temple access across India and proposed forming a national temple management board.

(With inputs from agencies.)