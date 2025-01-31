Sapporo Snow Festival's Sustainable Transformation

SAPPORO, Japan—The 75th Sapporo Snow Festival is set to take place from February 4 to 11, 2025, in Japan's snowy capital. This event, known for its towering 12-meter snow sculptures, is among the world's largest, drawing 2 million global visitors annually.

However, this year presents unprecedented hurdles. Financial issues arise from rising operating costs and reduced advertising revenue, compounded by a shortage of skilled staff for large sculptures. Global warming further complicates matters with irregular snowfall and higher temperatures threatening the stability of snow creations.

In response, Sapporo City is innovating for sustainability. Hydrogen energy and solar panels will be trialed during the festival to cut carbon emissions. Despite the challenges, veteran snow sculptor Hidenori Takagi remains committed, citing the international visitors' awe as motivation for their continued effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)