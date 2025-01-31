Ganga Aarti Halt Sparks Devotee Struggles in Varanasi
Authorities have suspended the Ganga Aarti at Varanasi's ghats due to large crowds. Devotees face challenges as trains remain crowded and some become stranded. Police urge residents to stay home, while security patrols persist. Night shelters offer respite but lack food arrangements for stranded travelers.
Authorities in Varanasi have halted the iconic Ganga Aarti at the city's ghats, citing increased crowd concerns. The suspension, slated to last until February 5, aims to manage the influx of pilgrims.
Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal has urged residents to minimize outings and assist incoming devotees. Ganga Seva Nidhi President Sushant Mishra confirmed that Aarti ceremonies are suspended at key ghats, urging visitors to delay their visits.
The closure is causing problems for many devotees returning from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh, with train cancellations and crowding leaving travelers stranded. Night shelters offer temporary relief, yet lack provisions. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, advising deferment of travel plans.
