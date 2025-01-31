Left Menu

Court Deliberates on Delayed Release of '2020 Delhi' Movie

The Delhi High Court has reserved its judgment on several pleas, including one from student activist Sharjeel Imam, to delay the release of the movie '2020 Delhi'. The film, reportedly about the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, faced opposition from petitioners concerned it might influence upcoming elections and ongoing legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has held its decision on petitions to delay the screening of '2020 Delhi', a film reportedly depicting the events of the 2020 north-east riots.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Sachin Datta indicated that he would review the arguments from all parties before issuing a verdict. Counsel from the petitioners, government officials, film producers, and the Election Commission of India engaged in the discussions.

Student activist Sharjeel Imam, among the petitioners, argued that the promotional material for the film presents a narrative that may disrupt public sentiment. Scheduled for release ahead of an election, concerns remain over its potential impact on both the polls and ongoing criminal cases related to the riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

