Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP and Central Agencies Amid Communal Clashes in Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged BJP and central agencies of orchestrating communal unrest in Murshidabad, accusing them of enabling cross-border infiltration and attempting to destabilize her government. She criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act as divisive and urged PM Modi to rein in Home Minister Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-04-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 22:37 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has labeled the communal violence in Murshidabad as 'pre-planned,' accusing the BJP and central agencies, including the BSF, of instigating the conflict. Banerjee alleged that these entities facilitated the influx of outsiders and cross-border infiltration from Bangladesh.

Addressing Muslim clerics, Banerjee urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to refrain from implementing the 'atrocious' Waqf (Amendment) Act, cautioning it could divide the nation. She accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of furthering his political agenda by misusing central agencies to tarnish Bengal's reputation.

The BJP dismissed Banerjee's claims as baseless, demanding her resignation and accusing her of prioritizing appeasement politics. The chief minister announced compensation for victims' families and initiated an inquiry into the BSF's actions during the violence, while urging the INDIA bloc to unite against such divisive acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

