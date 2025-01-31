Biswa Ijtema: A Spiritual Gathering of Global Proportions
Biswa Ijtema, one of the largest global gatherings of Muslim devotees, commenced near Dhaka, Bangladesh. The three-phase event, dating back to the 1950s, gathers thousands for sermons and prayers on the Turag Riverbank. Participants come from Bangladesh and 72 other countries for spiritual enrichment and communal prayers.
Tens of thousands converged on the Turag Riverbank near Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the Biswa Ijtema, an annual congregation of Muslim devotees.
The event, which began Friday and concludes Sunday, attracts participants from Bangladesh and 72 other countries, making it one of the largest global Muslim gatherings.
Dating back to the 1950s, the event features sermons by Islamic scholars and communal prayers. Security measures are in place, with authorities ensuring safety amid the peaceful assembly.
