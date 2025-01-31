Biswa Ijtema: A Spiritual Gathering of Global Proportions

Tens of thousands converged on the Turag Riverbank near Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the Biswa Ijtema, an annual congregation of Muslim devotees.

The event, which began Friday and concludes Sunday, attracts participants from Bangladesh and 72 other countries, making it one of the largest global Muslim gatherings.

Dating back to the 1950s, the event features sermons by Islamic scholars and communal prayers. Security measures are in place, with authorities ensuring safety amid the peaceful assembly.

