Aashram Returns: New Reign Begins in Thrilling Season

The popular series ‘Aashram,’ featuring Bobby Deol, is set to return with the second part of its third season. Directed by Prakash Jha, it explores the dark world of a self-proclaimed godman. The series continues to capture audiences, featuring an exciting lineup and actors like Aaditi Pohankar and Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:02 IST
The eagerly awaited second part of the third season of the hit series "Aashram," starring Bobby Deol, will soon grace screens, according to an announcement by streaming platform Amazon MX Player.

Directed by the acclaimed Prakash Jha, the series delves into the corrupt world of self-proclaimed godman Baba Nirala, and his illegal activities involving drugs and exploitation. The upcoming chapter, titled "Ek Badnaam Aashram," promises to bring even more engaging narratives after its highly appreciated first part in 2022.

The reveal of "Aashram" at MX Player's event follows a promising lineup of new shows anticipated for release by 2025, including over 40 Hindi originals and much-anticipated series featuring popular actors like Suniel Shetty and Jackie Shroff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

