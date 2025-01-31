Limelight Diamonds Expands with New Store in Thane

Limelight Diamonds, India's prominent lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, has launched its 26th store in Thane, marking a significant milestone in its rapid retail expansion across the country. The brand aims to open more than 30 stores by next month to satisfy the increasing demand for lab-grown diamond (LGD) jewelry.

The grand opening was graced by popular actress Tejasswi Prakash, who, alongside the brand's management team, inaugurated the store. The new outlet showcases an exquisite collection of solitaire necklaces, bracelets, rings, and earrings, all blending modern technology with traditional fine jewelry aesthetics.

Founder and MD Pooja Sheth Madhavan expressed pride in catering to the Thane market, an evolving commercial hub. The LGD industry in India sees a 15-20% annual growth, appealing to consumers for luxury upgrade options without exceeding budgets. The brand's confidence in engaging directly with customers is reflected in growing sales and retail presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)