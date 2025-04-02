Unveiling Ace Acreville: A New Era in Sustainable Luxury Living

Ace Group has set a new standard in sustainable luxury urban living with the launch of Ace Acreville, an expansive 100-acre residential township along the Yamuna Expressway.

The high-profile inauguration at India Expo Mart was marked by glamour, entertainment, and insightful discussions, highlighting Ace Group's pivotal role in reshaping the real estate landscape of Delhi-NCR.

This ambitious project promises an integrated lifestyle experience with world-class amenities, focusing on eco-conscious living without compromising on opulence, setting a benchmark for future developments in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)