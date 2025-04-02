Left Menu

Unveiling Ace Acreville: A New Era in Sustainable Luxury Living

Ace Group launched Ace Acreville, a luxury residential township along the Yamuna Expressway. This 100-acre development emphasizes sophisticated, sustainable urban living. The launch event featured entertainment and notable personalities, underscoring Ace Group's impactful presence in Delhi-NCR's real estate sphere and setting new benchmarks for future developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 02-04-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 14:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ace Group has set a new standard in sustainable luxury urban living with the launch of Ace Acreville, an expansive 100-acre residential township along the Yamuna Expressway.

The high-profile inauguration at India Expo Mart was marked by glamour, entertainment, and insightful discussions, highlighting Ace Group's pivotal role in reshaping the real estate landscape of Delhi-NCR.

This ambitious project promises an integrated lifestyle experience with world-class amenities, focusing on eco-conscious living without compromising on opulence, setting a benchmark for future developments in the industry.

