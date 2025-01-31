Stranded Pilgrims at Maha Kumbh: The Transportation Challenge

As the Maha Kumbh unfolds in Prayagraj, pilgrims face logistical challenges. With transportation options scarce, many devotees must walk kilometers to reach their destinations. The event, held every 12 years, attracts millions, but this year, mobility has become a significant issue.

Numerous visitors report missing transport connections, resulting in journey delays and missed trains. From Rajasthan to Assam, pilgrims recount struggles navigating blocked roads and overcrowded stations. Despite police assistance and a newly opened Steel Bridge Route, many continue to face hardships.

In response, local authorities have begun lifting travel restrictions and coordinating department efforts to restore normalcy. Adjustments in traffic regulation aim to ensure pilgrims safely navigate the city as they participate in this momentous spiritual gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)