Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: A Family's Heartbreaking Loss

During the Maha Kumbh event earlier this week, a tragic stampede claimed the life of 71-year-old Kishan Baldev. While his grandson Vishambar Singh, from Rajasthan's Dholpur, secured his mother's safety, he could not save his grandfather from being crushed by the frantic crowd.

The Singh family remains in shock, with Baldev's daughter-in-law Ramvati struggling to come to terms with their loss. The family had visited the religious gathering to seek blessings, but chaos ensued as crowds surged, leading to the fatal incident.

Among others who lost their lives was a woman from Ajmer district, whose body was returned home by authorities. The events at Maha Kumbh left multiple families grieving, highlighting concerns over safety at mass gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)