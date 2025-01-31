India's Cultural Renaissance: A Decade of Heritage Pride
President Droupadi Murmu highlighted a decade of revitalized cultural identity in India, focusing on pride in heritage. Speaking at Parliament, she emphasized initiatives aligning culture with development, and India's global cultural leadership through events, manuscript preservation, and recognition of classical languages, all contributing to national unity.
Over the past decade, India has experienced a cultural renaissance, marked by a renewed pride in its rich heritage, President Droupadi Murmu announced during a joint parliamentary session for the Budget session. She emphasized the simultaneous progression of culture and development as a defining feature of this period.
Murmu highlighted India's emergence as a global cultural leader, attributing this status to various government-led initiatives. These include the celebration of notable anniversaries such as those of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Sant Mirabai, establishment of cultural centers abroad, and events like the Kashi-Tamil Sangamam aimed at promoting national unity through cultural exchanges.
The president also underscored the significance of preserving Indian manuscripts using advanced technology and granted classical language status to several Indian languages. Through these efforts, India aims to maintain its global cultural influence and continue fostering national unity and pride.
