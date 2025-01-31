Wicked: For Good - A New Chapter Unveils for 2025

The highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film 'Wicked' has been officially titled 'Wicked: For Good' ahead of its 2025 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film casts Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Cynthia Erivo, eager to see the new film, said she's seen only bits of the making process. "It's being edited now, but Jon M. Chu isn't letting us see it yet," Erivo told The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement arrived as Erivo collected the Sundance Film Festival's Visionary Award, coinciding with news of her Best Actress Oscar nomination.

'Wicked' has garnered ten Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. The film has become the highest-grossing movie musical by pulling in USD 709.9 million globally. Its success continues with the upcoming release of 'Wicked: For Good' on November 21, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)