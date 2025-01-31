Left Menu

Wicked: For Good - A New Chapter Unveils for 2025

The sequel to the blockbuster 'Wicked' film receives a new title, set for a 2025 release. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande reprise their roles under Jon M. Chu's direction. 'Wicked' has already earned ten Academy Award nominations, marking significant achievements for both lead actors and the franchise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 23:56 IST
Wicked: For Good - A New Chapter Unveils for 2025
Cynthia Erivo (Photo/Instagram/@cynthiaerivo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The highly-anticipated sequel to the blockbuster film 'Wicked' has been officially titled 'Wicked: For Good' ahead of its 2025 release, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film casts Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande in the iconic roles of Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Cynthia Erivo, eager to see the new film, said she's seen only bits of the making process. "It's being edited now, but Jon M. Chu isn't letting us see it yet," Erivo told The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement arrived as Erivo collected the Sundance Film Festival's Visionary Award, coinciding with news of her Best Actress Oscar nomination.

'Wicked' has garnered ten Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. The film has become the highest-grossing movie musical by pulling in USD 709.9 million globally. Its success continues with the upcoming release of 'Wicked: For Good' on November 21, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025