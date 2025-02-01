Left Menu

Building Bridges: India's Intellectual Delegation Visits Israel in 'India-Israel Maitri Project'

Sharaka brought India's first intellectual delegation to Israel under the 'India-Israel Maitri Project' to foster shared understanding through Holocaust education and exposure to Israel's society. This initiative hopes to strengthen ties between the nations despite growing anti-Israel sentiments in South Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 01-02-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 02:52 IST
Building Bridges: India's Intellectual Delegation Visits Israel in 'India-Israel Maitri Project'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

This week, the non-governmental organization Sharaka organized a landmark visit by a delegation of Indian intellectuals to Israel as part of the 'India-Israel Maitri Project'. The six-day tour aims to foster greater awareness and understanding between the two nations by exposing Indian delegates to Israeli society and Holocaust education.

The visit, which coincided with India's Republic Day, included visits to Jerusalem's historic sites, dialogues with diverse communities, and a seminar at the Holocaust Museum, Yad VaShem. Delegates also visited locations impacted by the recent Hamas attack to grasp the geopolitical tensions, focusing on the need for Indo-Israeli cooperation against extremism.

Notable participants, including academics, journalists, and former political figures, engaged with Israeli families affected by the conflict and highlighted the importance of cultural coexistence and mutual understanding. The project is part of Sharaka's broader efforts to expand diplomatic ties and strengthen social bonds between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025