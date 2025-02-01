Building Bridges: India's Intellectual Delegation Visits Israel in 'India-Israel Maitri Project'

This week, the non-governmental organization Sharaka organized a landmark visit by a delegation of Indian intellectuals to Israel as part of the 'India-Israel Maitri Project'. The six-day tour aims to foster greater awareness and understanding between the two nations by exposing Indian delegates to Israeli society and Holocaust education.

The visit, which coincided with India's Republic Day, included visits to Jerusalem's historic sites, dialogues with diverse communities, and a seminar at the Holocaust Museum, Yad VaShem. Delegates also visited locations impacted by the recent Hamas attack to grasp the geopolitical tensions, focusing on the need for Indo-Israeli cooperation against extremism.

Notable participants, including academics, journalists, and former political figures, engaged with Israeli families affected by the conflict and highlighted the importance of cultural coexistence and mutual understanding. The project is part of Sharaka's broader efforts to expand diplomatic ties and strengthen social bonds between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)