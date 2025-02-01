Yogi Adityanath Visits Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his outreach to the victims of the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede, visiting them at a local hospital.

During his visit, he consulted with doctors about the patients' welfare, urging medical teams to deliver top-tier care. An official statement revealed his commitment to ensuring all devotees receive comprehensive treatment.

The stampede, which occurred on January 29, claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured. Adityanath has also instructed that steps be taken to ensure the victims' smooth return to their hometowns once they recover.

(With inputs from agencies.)