Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Visits Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a hospital to meet victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries. He assured the best medical care and emphasized the state's commitment to the welfare of all devotees affected by the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:53 IST
Yogi Adityanath Visits Maha Kumbh Stampede Victims
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his outreach to the victims of the tragic Maha Kumbh stampede, visiting them at a local hospital.

During his visit, he consulted with doctors about the patients' welfare, urging medical teams to deliver top-tier care. An official statement revealed his commitment to ensuring all devotees receive comprehensive treatment.

The stampede, which occurred on January 29, claimed 30 lives and left 60 injured. Adityanath has also instructed that steps be taken to ensure the victims' smooth return to their hometowns once they recover.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025