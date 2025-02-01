Left Menu

Cultural Harmony: A Night of Urdu Celebration at Jashn-e-Rekhta

The Jashn-e-Rekhta festival celebrated Urdu's cultural heritage with performances by artists from India and Pakistan. Highlights included Piyush Mishra's rendition of 'Dilli Se Lahore Tak', Imran Abbas's insights into shelved projects, and performances by Saba Qamar and Shafqat Amanat Ali, fostering cross-border cultural connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:35 IST
Cultural Harmony: A Night of Urdu Celebration at Jashn-e-Rekhta
An evening at the Jashn-e-Rekhta festival celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the Urdu language, marked by engaging exchanges between artists and audiences. The event featured renowned theatre personality Piyush Mishra, who captivated attendees with his performance of 'Dilli Se Lahore Tak'.

Pakistan's popular actor Imran Abbas shared his experiences with shelved projects involving famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He also delighted the audience by singing the timeless Mohammad Rafi song, 'Abhi Na Jaao Chod Kar Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi'. Abbas emphasized the importance of cultural events to reinforce ties between nations.

The festival, a blend of music and dialogue, hosted over 50 artists, including actress Saba Qamar and Sufi singer Shafqat Amanat Ali, facilitating a cultural bond across borders and highlighting the deep connections shared through Urdu artistry.

