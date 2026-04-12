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Uttar Pradesh Commemorates Ambedkar with 'Yuva Samvad Sangams'

The Uttar Pradesh government will organize 'Yuva Samvad Sangams' across all assembly constituencies on Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary. Special events will highlight Ambedkar's ideals of equality, social justice, and democratic values, aiming to connect the youth with the Constitution and social harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-04-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 12-04-2026 17:28 IST
Uttar Pradesh Commemorates Ambedkar with 'Yuva Samvad Sangams'
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government will mark Dr. B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary by organizing 'Yuva Samvad Sangams' across the state's assembly constituencies on April 14. The initiative aims to engage the youth with Ambedkar's principles of equality, social justice, and constitutional values, according to an official statement issued on Sunday.

The campaign will be monitored by a state-level command center to ensure the effectiveness of programs showcased through a projector unit. Public representatives, including ministers and MPs, will engage with citizens, promoting Ambedkar's vision of social harmony and democratic principles.

Concurrent events in schools, universities, and institutions will feature garlanding of Ambedkar's statues, seminars, and competitions. The government also approved the Dr. B R Ambedkar Murti Vikas Yojana for developing memorials in each constituency, preserving the legacy of icons like Ambedkar, Ravidas, and others. The goal is to enhance cultural awareness and youth participation on Ambedkar Jayanti.

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