In a historic yet unsuccessful bid to resolve the longstanding West Asia conflict, the United States and Iran concluded high-stakes negotiations in Pakistan without reaching an agreement. The Iranian Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, expressed distrust, attributing the stalemate to America's inability to forgo its interests.

Ghalibaf, leading the Iranian delegation, emphasized that despite Iran's forward-looking initiatives, the U.S. failed to gain their trust. He reiterated Iran's commitment to powerful diplomacy alongside military readiness, thanking Pakistan for its mediation and acknowledging the Iranian people's support.

The American side, led by US Vice President JD Vance, attributed the failed talks to Iran's unwillingness to abandon its nuclear program. As both nations depart, the unfulfillment of a ceasefire continues to cast doubts on regional stability and the future of global energy markets.