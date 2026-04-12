Bihar Poised for Political Shift as JD(U) Chief Minister Prepares Exit

Bihar is on the verge of a significant political change, as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has called for a cabinet meeting on April 14. This meeting is expected to lead to Kumar stepping down and paving the way for a BJP-led government in the state.

The BJP, which is yet to have its first chief minister in Bihar, has appointed Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the central observer to oversee the transition. The new chief minister will be elected by the NDA upon the BJP's recommendation, with several high-profile names being considered.

Among the potential candidates are Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Union Minister Nityanand Rai, and other state ministers. Each brings different strengths, from maintaining caste alliances to broadening the BJP's appeal. The BJP's central leadership may also spring a surprise with an unexpected choice.