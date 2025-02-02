Bridging Cultures: India and Indonesia's Timeless Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video conference on Sunday, accentuated the deep-seated historical and cultural links between India and Indonesia, calling them more than just geopolitical relations. Speaking during the Maha Kumbabhishegam of Shri Sanathana Dharma Aalayam in Jakarta, Modi underlined the shared heritage of unity in diversity.

Modi expressed his pleasure in participating in the event for the Murugan Temple in Jakarta, symbolizing the closeness of the two nations. He conveyed good wishes to the people of Indonesia and praised their harmonious coexistence, rooted in thousands of years of shared history and culture.

Highlighting the cultural exchanges like Indonesian Ramlila in Ayodhya and commitments to heritage sites like the Prambanan and Borobudur temples, Modi stressed the continuation of strong cultural ties. With President Prabowo, he envisioned a promising future built on the rich past of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)