Baghdad Rolls Out First Skate Park: A New Haven for Youth

The streets of Baghdad have seen a reduction in violence since the tumultuous years following Saddam Hussein's fall, yet Iraqi youth find opportunities limited. The capital is now slowly pushing urban planning, introducing Baghdad's first skate park.

The park, opened with the support of German and French embassies within the Ministry of Youth and Sports complex near Al-Shaab International Stadium, aims to provide a safe space for skateboarding enthusiasts previously limited to public spaces fraught with challenges.

Young skaters like Mohammed Al-Qadi are optimistic, as the new facility might embolden further infrastructure projects and help in establishing a national skating federation, potentially paving the way for participation in international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)