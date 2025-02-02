Left Menu

Baghdad Rolls Out First Skate Park: A New Haven for Youth

In a symbolic move for Baghdad’s youth, the city has inaugurated its first skate park, fostering a burgeoning skating culture. The park promises a safe environment for young skateboarders to practice and could catalyze a national skating federation, highlighting growing international interest in Iraq's sports infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 02-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 17:21 IST
Baghdad Rolls Out First Skate Park: A New Haven for Youth
  • Country:
  • Iraq

The streets of Baghdad have seen a reduction in violence since the tumultuous years following Saddam Hussein's fall, yet Iraqi youth find opportunities limited. The capital is now slowly pushing urban planning, introducing Baghdad's first skate park.

The park, opened with the support of German and French embassies within the Ministry of Youth and Sports complex near Al-Shaab International Stadium, aims to provide a safe space for skateboarding enthusiasts previously limited to public spaces fraught with challenges.

Young skaters like Mohammed Al-Qadi are optimistic, as the new facility might embolden further infrastructure projects and help in establishing a national skating federation, potentially paving the way for participation in international competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025