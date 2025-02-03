Left Menu

Sabrina Carpenter Claims First Grammy in Star-Studded Night

Sabrina Carpenter clinched her first Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album during a glamorous ceremony, even as she humorously stumbled lyrics on stage. Competing against musical giants like Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift, Carpenter wowed audiences with her dynamic performance, including a tap dance routine and multiple outfit changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:07 IST
Sabrina Carpenter Claims First Grammy in Star-Studded Night
Sabrina Carpenter (Photo/instagram/@sabrinacarpenter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a night that will be remembered for its dazzling performances and heartfelt moments, Sabrina Carpenter emerged as a breakout star at the Grammy Awards, capturing her inaugural award for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Short n' Sweet'.

Competing against heavyweight nominees such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, Carpenter made a grand impact with an energetic performance featuring elaborate dance routines and swift wardrobe transitions. Her set began dramatically as she appeared on a towering white staircase, sporting a monochrome suit and a sparkling baton, only to playfully fumble the lyrics and baton in a light-hearted mishap that delighted the audience.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth straight year, the gala at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena also served a philanthropic purpose, raising funds to combat the raging wildfires affecting the region. Notable attendees and performers included top nominees like Beyoncé, with 11 nominations, and Taylor Swift, while presenters spanned a range of stars such as Will Smith and Olivia Rodrigo. Fans in India tuned into Disney+ Hotstar for a live broadcast of the star-studded event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025