Sabrina Carpenter Claims First Grammy in Star-Studded Night

In a night that will be remembered for its dazzling performances and heartfelt moments, Sabrina Carpenter emerged as a breakout star at the Grammy Awards, capturing her inaugural award for Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Short n' Sweet'.

Competing against heavyweight nominees such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift, Carpenter made a grand impact with an energetic performance featuring elaborate dance routines and swift wardrobe transitions. Her set began dramatically as she appeared on a towering white staircase, sporting a monochrome suit and a sparkling baton, only to playfully fumble the lyrics and baton in a light-hearted mishap that delighted the audience.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the fifth straight year, the gala at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena also served a philanthropic purpose, raising funds to combat the raging wildfires affecting the region. Notable attendees and performers included top nominees like Beyoncé, with 11 nominations, and Taylor Swift, while presenters spanned a range of stars such as Will Smith and Olivia Rodrigo. Fans in India tuned into Disney+ Hotstar for a live broadcast of the star-studded event.

