Kendrick Lamar Makes Grammy History with Trio of Wins

Kendrick Lamar made history at the 2025 Grammy Awards, securing three prestigious awards and bringing his total Grammy wins to 20. His hit 'Not Like Us' dominated major rap categories. Lamar, now celebrating 20 Grammy wins, is the third rapper to achieve this milestone, alongside Jay-Z and Ye.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 08:43 IST
Kendrick Lamar (Photo/instagram/@kendricklamar). Image Credit: ANI
The 2025 Grammy Awards unfolded with excitement as Kendrick Lamar made history by clinching three prestigious awards, marking a new chapter in his illustrious career. With these wins, Lamar now boasts a total of 20 Grammy victories, according to Billboard, joining an elite group that includes Jay-Z and Ye.

Lamar's song 'Not Like Us' swept through major rap categories, winning Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Music Video. The music video, co-directed by Lamar and Dave Free, outshone contenders such as A$AP Rocky's 'Tailor Swif' and Eminem's 'Houdini.' In Best Rap Song, it prevailed over tracks like Rapsody's 'Asteroids' and Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's 'Carnival.'

Continuing his victorious streak, Lamar remains in contention for more accolades, with seven nominations this year. His chart-topping track debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking records previously held by 'Old Town Road.' Music enthusiasts will also witness his performance at the Super Bowl halftime show alongside SZA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

