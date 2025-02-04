Left Menu

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures $11 Million to Expand India Footprint

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, India's top jewellery brand, raised $11 million in funding to boost operations, design offerings, and retail reach. Founded in 2019 by Pooja Madhavan, the brand is expanding rapidly in response to a growing demand for sustainable luxury jewellery in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:29 IST
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures $11 Million to Expand India Footprint
  • Country:
  • India

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, renowned as India's leading LGD jewellery brand, has successfully secured nearly $11 million in a funding round involving prominent fund houses, esteemed broking firms, family offices, and company promoters.

This infusion of capital aims to enhance the company's operational growth, amplify its design offerings, and expand its retail presence across the nation to sustain its dominance in the Lab Grown Diamond sector.

Founded by Pooja Madhavan in 2019, Limelight has rapidly become the largest and fastest-growing retail brand in the lab grown diamond jewellery arena, with more than 30 stores and 30 shop-in-shops in over 35 Indian cities. With substantial backing from The Bhathwari Group and The Emerald Group, Limelight is poised for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025