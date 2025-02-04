Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures $11 Million to Expand India Footprint
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, India's top jewellery brand, raised $11 million in funding to boost operations, design offerings, and retail reach. Founded in 2019 by Pooja Madhavan, the brand is expanding rapidly in response to a growing demand for sustainable luxury jewellery in India.
- Country:
- India
Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, renowned as India's leading LGD jewellery brand, has successfully secured nearly $11 million in a funding round involving prominent fund houses, esteemed broking firms, family offices, and company promoters.
This infusion of capital aims to enhance the company's operational growth, amplify its design offerings, and expand its retail presence across the nation to sustain its dominance in the Lab Grown Diamond sector.
Founded by Pooja Madhavan in 2019, Limelight has rapidly become the largest and fastest-growing retail brand in the lab grown diamond jewellery arena, with more than 30 stores and 30 shop-in-shops in over 35 Indian cities. With substantial backing from The Bhathwari Group and The Emerald Group, Limelight is poised for further expansion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unifying Harmony: RSS Chief's Vision for India's Spiritual Strength
Indiaspora Welcomes Trump Presidency with Optimism for US-India Relations
Agribusiness Leaders Call for Dynamic Reforms Ahead of India's Union Budget 2025-26
Mahakumbh 2023: A Global Celebration of India's Cultural Grandeur
Call for Tax Exemption on Life-saving Drugs in India