Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds Secures $11 Million to Expand India Footprint

Limelight Lab Grown Diamonds, renowned as India's leading LGD jewellery brand, has successfully secured nearly $11 million in a funding round involving prominent fund houses, esteemed broking firms, family offices, and company promoters.

This infusion of capital aims to enhance the company's operational growth, amplify its design offerings, and expand its retail presence across the nation to sustain its dominance in the Lab Grown Diamond sector.

Founded by Pooja Madhavan in 2019, Limelight has rapidly become the largest and fastest-growing retail brand in the lab grown diamond jewellery arena, with more than 30 stores and 30 shop-in-shops in over 35 Indian cities. With substantial backing from The Bhathwari Group and The Emerald Group, Limelight is poised for further expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)