Devotees Flock to Konark for Sacred Magha Saptami Rituals
Thousands gathered at Chandrabhaga beach in Odisha's Puri district to take a holy dip on Magha Saptami, celebrating the Sun God's birthday. Rituals included prayers and offerings at the Sun temple in Konark. Authorities ensured smooth proceedings with robust arrangements, highlighting the event's cultural and religious significance.
Thousands of devotees gathered at Chandrabhaga beach in Odisha's Puri district on Tuesday to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Magha Saptami, which is celebrated as the birthday of the Sun God.
The event falls on the seventh day of the Hindu month Magha, seeing participants offer prayers to 'Tri Mahadev' and pay homage at the 'Naba Graha' in the Sun Temple of Konark. The ritual started before dawn, with sadhus leading the way for the holy dip at the confluence of the Chandrabhaga River and the Bay of Bengal, now replaced by an artificial pond due to the river's absence.
District authorities of Puri ensured the festival ran smoothly by deploying around 33 platoons of police and 20 lifeguards to maintain safety and order. The Puri district collector and superintendent of police were present to oversee the arrangements. This significant cultural event is deeply rooted in local beliefs, including the tradition of offering cooked rice and dried fish to the mythological demon Arkasura, whom the Sun God vanquished.
