Global Gathering: Modi Takes the Holy Dip at Maha Kumbh Mela
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. This massive spiritual and cultural event, attracting global devotees, began on January 13 and continues till February 26. The Uttar Pradesh government reports over 38 crore pilgrims have attended so far.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a significant appearance at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, an event of immense spiritual and cultural significance. Accompanying him was Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscoring the importance of this gathering.
The Maha Kumbh 2025, which began on Paush Purnima, January 13, is celebrated as the world's largest congregation of its kind. This grand event will delight millions until its culmination on Mahashivratri, February 26.
The Uttar Pradesh government, responsible for hosting this massive fair, reported an overwhelming attendance with over 38 crore pilgrims visiting from various parts of India and the world, highlighting the Mela's global appeal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
