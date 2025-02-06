Left Menu

Comedian Attacked for Jokes on Actor: A Controversial Night in Solapur

A case has been registered against 10 to 12 individuals in Solapur, Maharashtra, for allegedly assaulting comedian Pranit More. The assault followed More's jokes targeting actor Veer Pahariya. Despite social media statements, More hasn't provided an official statement to the police. The incident occurred after More's local performance.

In Maharashtra's Solapur district, police have filed a case against 10 to 12 individuals for allegedly assaulting stand-up comedian Pranit More. This violent incident arose after More's comedic performance featured jokes targeting actor Veer Pahariya.

Pahariya, noteworthy for his recent role in the action drama 'Sky Force' and as the grandson of former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde, was the subject of More's humor at the show on Sunday.

The statement released on More's social media detailed the brutal nature of the assault, citing repeated punches and kicks that left him injured. Although Solapur police requested More's statement, he has yet to comply, prompting the case registration by the restaurant's owner where the event took place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

