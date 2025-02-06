Left Menu

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit Unites World Leaders in Dubai

The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit featuring Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan as Chief Guest aims to gather global thought leaders in Dubai in April 2025. The event marks the launch of the 'I am Peacekeeper' movement, seeking to recruit 1 million Peacekeepers by September 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:06 IST
Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit Unites World Leaders in Dubai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Dubai will host the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit in April 2025, led by Chief Guest Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance & Co-Existence. The summit underlines the UAE government's commitment to fostering a just, loving, and peaceful world through dialogue with Nobel Peace Laureates, religious leaders, and other notable figures.

The summit is the first of an annual series, launching the 'I am Peacekeeper' movement, which aspires to recruit one million Peacekeepers by late 2025. Delegates will be seated on chairs named after key human values and will convene in a specially designed networking hall, promoting collaboration and mutual understanding.

Culminating in an awards ceremony recognizing excellence among 84 nominees, the summit seeks to establish itself as the world's most significant private initiative for global justice and peace. Registration remains open for those eager to be part of this transformative gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025