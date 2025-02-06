Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit Unites World Leaders in Dubai
The Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit featuring Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan as Chief Guest aims to gather global thought leaders in Dubai in April 2025. The event marks the launch of the 'I am Peacekeeper' movement, seeking to recruit 1 million Peacekeepers by September 2025.
Dubai will host the Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit in April 2025, led by Chief Guest Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, UAE's Minister of Tolerance & Co-Existence. The summit underlines the UAE government's commitment to fostering a just, loving, and peaceful world through dialogue with Nobel Peace Laureates, religious leaders, and other notable figures.
The summit is the first of an annual series, launching the 'I am Peacekeeper' movement, which aspires to recruit one million Peacekeepers by late 2025. Delegates will be seated on chairs named after key human values and will convene in a specially designed networking hall, promoting collaboration and mutual understanding.
Culminating in an awards ceremony recognizing excellence among 84 nominees, the summit seeks to establish itself as the world's most significant private initiative for global justice and peace. Registration remains open for those eager to be part of this transformative gathering.
(With inputs from agencies.)
