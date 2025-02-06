Left Menu

Palmerston: Britain's Feline Diplomat Resumes New Role in Bermuda

Palmerston, the retired chief mouser of the British Foreign Office, returns to diplomacy as the chief four-legged representative in Bermuda. Previously cared for by diplomat Andrew Murdoch, now Bermuda's governor, Palmerston announces his return via social media, taking up a semi-retired consultant role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:00 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's top feline diplomat, Palmerston, has emerged from retirement to accept a new assignment in Bermuda. Known for his role as the chief mouser at the British Foreign Office, Palmerston is now acting as the UK's primary four-legged envoy on the island.

This exciting development was revealed on Wednesday through Palmerston's official DiploMog account on the social platform X. His return to service comes over four years after he decided to retire and enjoy a quieter life in the countryside.

Following his retirement, Palmerston was adopted by Foreign Office diplomat Andrew Murdoch, now appointed as Bermuda's governor. The cat's new role is described as a feline relations consultant, attending select meetings and providing necessary advice. Palmerston, named after Lord Palmerston, joined the government in 2016 and is remembered for his spirited relations with Larry, the 10 Downing Street cat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

