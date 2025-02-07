Left Menu

Grenfell Tower: A Memorial and a Memory

Hamid Ali Jafari reflects on the decision to demolish Grenfell Tower, where his father died in the 2017 fire. The British government plans to demolish the building by 2026, despite emotional pleas for a memorial. Survivors argue the structure should remain until accountability is achieved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:36 IST
Hamid Ali Jafari, who lost his father in the Grenfell Tower fire, reflects on the continued emotional impact of the tragedy as he passes the site of Britain's deadliest residential blaze since World War Two. The government has confirmed plans to demolish the tower.

The decision, announced to survivors and bereaved families, includes a timeline that anticipates the start of demolition after the tragedy's eighth anniversary in June. Despite the pain it may cause, officials cite worsening structural conditions as the reason for removal, with a memorial expected by 2026.

Community members, like Kimia Zabihyan and groups such as Grenfell United, emphasize the emotional weight of the decision, suggesting the need for accountability and memory preservation. A public inquiry found systemic failures but has delayed criminal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

