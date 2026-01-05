Left Menu

Congress Criticizes Government Over Trump's Tariff Threats

The Congress party criticized the government over Donald Trump's remarks about potentially raising tariffs on India in reaction to India's purchasing of Russian oil. Congress leaders stated that events like Namaste Trump have not improved U.S.-India relations, accusing the Prime Minister of being weak against such international pressure.

Congress has launched a scathing attack on the government following comments from U.S. President Donald Trump about the potential for increased tariffs on Indian imports. Trump's remarks came amid concerns over India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Prominent Congress figures, including Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate, mocked previous efforts to strengthen U.S.-India ties through public events and criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to international pressure.

These comments arose after U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham indicated increased tariffs as a factor persuading India to reduce Russian oil imports. Trump's statements reflect ongoing tension as the U.S. attempts to apply economic pressure on Russia through its allies.

