Brixton Motorcycles Rev Up in India with Star Power

Brixton Motorcycles, a distinguished Austrian brand known for retro-inspired designs, has launched its Indian market presence by delivering the first Cromwell 1200 to acclaimed actor R. Madhavan. This significant milestone highlights the brand's strong commitment to capturing the Indian motorcycle market.

Collaborating with exclusive distributor MotoHaus, Brixton has established a substantial network in India with current dealerships in Bangalore, Kolhapur, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Sangli, and new ones slated for Jaipur, Mysuru, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai/Navi Mumbai.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 boasts an 83PS engine, high-quality Nissin brakes, Bosch ABS, and sophisticated features like traction and cruise control. With actor R. Madhavan as the first Indian owner, Brixton aims to embody a lifestyle brand with elegance and style.

