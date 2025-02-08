Left Menu

Brixton Motorcycles Rev Up in India with Star Power

Brixton Motorcycles, an Austrian brand, begins its Indian venture with the delivery of the first Cromwell 1200 to actor R. Madhavan. Partnering with distributor MotoHaus, the brand expands its presence across India. The Cromwell 1200 merges classic design with modern technology, marking a significant entry into the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 08-02-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 14:03 IST
Brixton Motorcycles Rev Up in India with Star Power
  • Country:
  • United States

Brixton Motorcycles, a distinguished Austrian brand known for retro-inspired designs, has launched its Indian market presence by delivering the first Cromwell 1200 to acclaimed actor R. Madhavan. This significant milestone highlights the brand's strong commitment to capturing the Indian motorcycle market.

Collaborating with exclusive distributor MotoHaus, Brixton has established a substantial network in India with current dealerships in Bangalore, Kolhapur, Goa, Ahmedabad, and Sangli, and new ones slated for Jaipur, Mysuru, Kolkata, Pune, and Mumbai/Navi Mumbai.

The Brixton Cromwell 1200 boasts an 83PS engine, high-quality Nissin brakes, Bosch ABS, and sophisticated features like traction and cruise control. With actor R. Madhavan as the first Indian owner, Brixton aims to embody a lifestyle brand with elegance and style.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025