Adrien Brody Shines at Critics Choice Awards
Adrien Brody won Best Actor at the Critics Choice Awards for 'The Brutalist'. Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the ceremony celebrated top cinematic and television achievements. In his heartfelt speech, Brody thanked his team, family, and girlfriend for their support, acknowledging the rarity of such moments in an actor's career.
The Critics Choice Awards on February 7th recognized Adrien Brody as Best Actor for his standout role in 'The Brutalist'. Brody triumphed over formidable nominees, including Daniel Craig and Timothee Chalamet. The film had previously garnered attention, winning Best Motion Picture - Drama at the Golden Globes 2025.
Chelsea Handler hosted the festive event, where Brody delivered an emotional acceptance speech, extending his gratitude to his girlfriend, Chapman, his parents, first responders, and his team. Expressing how infrequent such awards are in an actor's journey since starting at age 12, he emphasized his appreciation.
The ceremony, rescheduled due to LA wildfires, celebrated excellence with 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' leading film nominations. Meanwhile, TV's 'Shogun' secured six nominations, followed by 'Abbott Elementary', 'Hacks', and 'The Diplomat' with four each. The awards streamed live on Lionsgate Play in India.
