Building Bridges: Indian Naval Squadron Strengthens Singapore Ties

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, addressed the trainees aboard INS Sujata, INS Shardul, and ICGS Veera during their stopover at the Changi Naval Base. The event marked a celebration of the 60th anniversary of India-Singapore diplomatic ties and underscored the robust maritime relations between the two nations.

Speaking to the First Training Squadron and distinguished guests, including representatives from the Republic of Singapore Navy, Ambule highlighted the importance of the squadron's visit. He emphasized that these engagements provide unique opportunities for trainees to gain exposure to social, cultural, and military aspects of maritime partnerships.

The visit to Singapore, a strategic port of call, is part of the ships' annual training mission in Southeast Asia. Highlighting the significance of this deployment, Ambule expressed his gratitude to the RSN for their support and reinforced the commitment to enhancing maritime collaboration under the SAGAR initiative.

