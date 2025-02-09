Left Menu

Tragedy in the Desert: Mass Graves Uncovered in Libya

Libyan authorities have uncovered nearly 50 bodies from two mass graves in southeastern Libya. The graves, found in Kufra, highlight the continued plight of migrants in this chaotic region. Though not uncommon in Libya, these graves raise alarming questions about human trafficking and migrant mistreatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-02-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 14:04 IST
Tragedy in the Desert: Mass Graves Uncovered in Libya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Libyan authorities reported the grim discovery of nearly 50 bodies in two mass graves in the southeastern desert city of Kufra this week. Officials unearthed the first grave on Friday, revealing 19 bodies at a farm, following a report from the local security directorate.

Images shared online illustrated the grisly scene, with police and medics exhuming bodies buried in the sand. The al-Abreen charity, which aids migrants in Libya, noted that some victims appeared to have been shot before being interred in the grave.

A second grave containing at least 30 bodies was uncovered after raiding a human trafficking center. The region, plagued by instability, remains a transit point for migrants, suffering from widespread abuse at the hands of traffickers and authorities alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

Tragic Loss in the Boxing Ring: John Cooney's Final Fight

 Global
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025