Tragedy in the Desert: Mass Graves Uncovered in Libya
Libyan authorities have uncovered nearly 50 bodies from two mass graves in southeastern Libya. The graves, found in Kufra, highlight the continued plight of migrants in this chaotic region. Though not uncommon in Libya, these graves raise alarming questions about human trafficking and migrant mistreatment.
Libyan authorities reported the grim discovery of nearly 50 bodies in two mass graves in the southeastern desert city of Kufra this week. Officials unearthed the first grave on Friday, revealing 19 bodies at a farm, following a report from the local security directorate.
Images shared online illustrated the grisly scene, with police and medics exhuming bodies buried in the sand. The al-Abreen charity, which aids migrants in Libya, noted that some victims appeared to have been shot before being interred in the grave.
A second grave containing at least 30 bodies was uncovered after raiding a human trafficking center. The region, plagued by instability, remains a transit point for migrants, suffering from widespread abuse at the hands of traffickers and authorities alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
