Left Menu

Romantic Debut 'Loveyapa' Rakes in Crores

The romantic comedy film 'Loveyapa', featuring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, has earned Rs 3 crore at the domestic box office over two days. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film marks the theatrical debut of Khan and Kapoor, originally OTT stars. It promises a fun, tangled love story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 15:48 IST
Romantic Debut 'Loveyapa' Rakes in Crores
  • Country:
  • India

The romantic comedy 'Loveyapa', starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, continues to captivate audiences as it collects Rs 1.75 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. This brings the film's total earnings to Rs 3 crore.

Released under the direction of Advait Chandan, known for his work in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Secret Superstar', the film hit theaters on Friday. 'Loveyapa' not only marks the big screen debut for Khan and Kapoor, who previously starred in OTT releases, but also aims to charm viewers with its blend of romance and comedy.

According to a statement from the film's producers, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, 'Loveyapa' has been described as a 'tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter'. Additional cast members include Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025