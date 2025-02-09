Romantic Debut 'Loveyapa' Rakes in Crores

The romantic comedy 'Loveyapa', starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, continues to captivate audiences as it collects Rs 1.75 crore at the domestic box office on the second day of its release. This brings the film's total earnings to Rs 3 crore.

Released under the direction of Advait Chandan, known for his work in 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Secret Superstar', the film hit theaters on Friday. 'Loveyapa' not only marks the big screen debut for Khan and Kapoor, who previously starred in OTT releases, but also aims to charm viewers with its blend of romance and comedy.

According to a statement from the film's producers, Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, 'Loveyapa' has been described as a 'tangled tale of love and its complications with a mix of fun and laughter'. Additional cast members include Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda.

(With inputs from agencies.)